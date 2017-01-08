One hurt after car crashes into tree in Avondale

Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.Full Story >
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.Full Story >
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.Full Story >
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.Full Story >
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.Full Story >
