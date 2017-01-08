One hurt after car crashes into tree in Avondale - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

One hurt after car crashes into tree in Avondale

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) -

One person was hurt following a serious crash Sunday.

It happened on Forest Avenue, at Irving Street, around 7:30 a.m.

One car collided with a tree.

Dispatchers said one person was hurt. The severity of the victim's injuries was not clear.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control.

