Road reopens after car hits pole in Erlanger

An Erlanger road was closed for several hours after a car crashed into a transformer pole Sunday.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Stevenson Rd., near Mary St.

Only one car was involved. The driver walked away from the crash without any injuries.

Icy roads could be a factor in the crash, according to Erlanger Police Sgt. Jon Sterling. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the driver to lose control.

Duke Energy crews spent several hours on the scene making repairs.

