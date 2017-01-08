CPD searching for 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect

Cincinnati Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect in a September shooting.

Taureice Patterson, 18, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

He's wanted for a shooting that occurred on Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Rockdale Ave. Patterson shot a man who was walking down the street, according to court documents. He also has 5 misdemeanor warrants.

Patterson's last known address is listed as Walden Glen Circle in Colerain. Police said he's known to frequent Avondale, Clifton and Winton Terrace.

If you have any information on Taurice Patterson's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

