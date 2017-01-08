Suspect wanted for October shooting in Avondale

Cincinnati Police are searching for a man accused of an October shooting.

Officials said Dameko Anderson, 19, should be considered armed and dangerous.

He's accused of approaching a man in the 3400 block of Reading Rd. Anderson told the victim not to run, then shot him in the leg, according to court documents.

Anderson's last known address is at Ellmarie Dr. in Columbia Township. He's known to frequent Avondale, Clifton and Winton Terrance.

If you have any information on Dameko Anderson's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

