Toshiba nearly doubles recall due to melting batteries

Toshiba announced the recall of an additional 83,000 laptop battery packs, expanding an existing recall the stated in March where the company recalled 91,000 Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs, which are installed on nearly four dozen laptop models.

The electronics company received five reports of battery packs melting for overheating. There have been no reports of injuries.

If you have a Toshiba laptop, click here to see if you are impacted.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.