Garth Brooks superfan looking to take Tri-State veteran to Cincinnati concert

In two weeks, one of country's biggest stars, Garth Brooks, will perform at U.S. Bank Arena. One of the artist's biggest fans is looking for a local veteran to take with him to the show for free.

Brooks performs all over the globe, and he will be in Cincinnati for five shows.

Thousands of people will crowd into the arena for the concerts, including Jeffrey "Bubba" Strauss, who is making the trip down from his home in Cleveland.



Strauss describes himself as Brooks' biggest fan, and it's not hard to see why.



He has been to 32 of Brooks' concerts.



He is marking off his bucket list by traveling near and far to see his favorite performer.



"I told my wife I said I want to go see him anywhere within a five hour radius, and she said ok, it's your money," Strauss said.



Strauss admits that his family and friends don't necessarily understand.



"They think I'm nuts. They're like why do you want to go see him when you've seen it?" Strauss said. "It's because no show is the same. I can tell you the playlist and what's going to happen and the songs, but... you just can't get enough. You leave there with a happy feeling."



This time Strauss is doing something new.



He has two tickets to the show on January 22, and he plans to give one to a Cincinnati area veteran.



"Give something to somebody who deserves it to say thank you and that would enjoy the show," Strauss said.



Strauss is going to a second show in the queen city with his wife, but he says, it's the show on the 22nd, that will be truly special.



"This is my way of saying thank you to a veteran," Strauss said.

FOX19 Now has reached out to several local veteran organizations to see if they can help Strauss.

If you know a veteran who may want to attend the concert, please contact FOX19 Now reporter Jessica Schmidt at jschmidt@fox19now.com.

