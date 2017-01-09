Cop accused of dropping gun in cinema while drunk waives court appearance

Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.Full Story >
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.Full Story >
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.Full Story >
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.Full Story >
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.Full Story >
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.Full Story >
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.Full Story >
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.Full Story >
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”Full Story >
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”Full Story >