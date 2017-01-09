Cop accused of dropping gun in cinema while drunk waives court appearance

An off-duty Cincinnati police sergeant accused of dropping a handgun at a movie theater, prompting an evacuation, waived her first court appearance Monday.

An attorney for Shauna Lambert, 50, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

A Clermont County judge set her bond at $7,500 as long as she doesn't consume drugs or alcohol while the case is pending or have access to firearms. A "scam" unit will be put into place to ensure she's not drinking alcohol while the case is pending.

"I have talked to Shauna and she recognizes she needs treatment and already has her first appointment," said Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the union that represents Cincinnati police.

The judge also prohibited Lambert from having contact with Cinemark Movie Theater, 500 Rivers Edge Dr., Milford.

That's where she was arrested Friday night on charges of inducing panic and having weapons while intoxicated, Milford police have said.

"Upon arrival, officers were informed by multiple witnesses that an intoxicated female was acting erratic and dropped a handgun, causing panic and evacuation," Milford police said in statement.

A theater-goer tells FOX19 NOW a crowd of people at a showing for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" held the woman down and kept the gun out of her hands until authorities arrived.

Lambert was taken into custody without incident, police said. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Lambert was booked into the county jail about 1 a.m. Saturday and released about 10 a.m. after posting $4,000 cash bond, jail officials said Monday morning.

Cincinnati police officials confirmed over the weekend Lambert is a sergeant who has worked for the department at least 15 years or more.

They said they are reviewing the incident, which could result in department disciplinary action.

