Chimney fire displaces Clermont County family

A chimney fire displaced a Clermont County family early Monday, fire officials said.

No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 6300 block of Thorn Tree Court about 12:10 a.m., dispatcher said.

The blaze started in the chimney area, and flames were shooting from the roof at one point, leaving a large hole, fire officials said.

Water wasn't an issue, but fire crews said they had to run a significantly long hose to get water to the house since it is located back in the woods.

Extra crews were brought in to help out and take the place of firefighters already at the scene due to the bitter cold. Temperatures are in the upper teens with single digit wind chills.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

