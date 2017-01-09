Taste of Belgium latest eatery to open at The Banks

It seems like every time we visit The Banks there is something new to see.

Four new establishments have opened in a matter of six months and more are on the way, according to representatives with The Banks.

Though business turnaround brings new opportunity, some favorites have closed their doors.

Closed:

Santo Graal

Toby Keith's "I Love This Bar"

Crave

Johnny Rocket's

Mahogany's

The Banks Public Relations representative Jon Reischel tells FOX19 NOW the closings have less to do with the clientele, and more to do with organizational changes the tenants have experienced.

Development continues and new, exciting establishments have opened, he said.

Open:

Taste of Belgium

Splitsville/Howl at the Moon

Pies and Pints

The Stretch

Coming soon:

BurgerFi - February

Tiger Dumpling - Spring

The AC Hotel/ Rooftop Bar - June

Street Corner - Fall

The changes continue as retail space remains available at The Banks and construction indicates more space is being made.

