Woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of mother

A woman was sentenced Monday for murdering her 61-year-old mother while trying to rob her home in 2015.

Nikole Flagg was ordered to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 15 years.

A jury in December convicted her of aggravated murder, murder, gross abuse of a corpse, aggravated robbery and tampering with evidence, court records show.

She was arrested shortly after her mother's 2015 homicide in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road.

Cincinnati police have said Myrvinia Lowe was found stabbed to death inside her Pleasant Ridge home on April 12, 2015 when officers arrived to conduct a welfare check. An out-of-town relative had been unable to reach her.

According to court records, Flagg committed the crime while attempting to rob her mother's home two days earlier.

