CCW instructor sentenced in gun shop owner's fatal shooting

A concealed carry weapons instructor was sentenced Monday in the June shooting death of a gun shop owner during a concealed carry class.

James Baker, owner of Kay Gun Shop on Lindale-Mt Holly Road, was fatally shot June 18 when a class participant discharged a handgun while practicing a weapon malfunction drill, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor's Office.

Mark T. Montgomery was the firearms instructor that day, prosecutors have said.

He was charged with felony reckless homicide, but entered a plea to negligent homicide back in November.

The court ordered Montgomery serve five days in jail as well as:

120 hours community service geared in a way toward speaking about gun safety

Maintain full time employment

Serve five years of community control

Undergo random drug screenings

Never again participate as an instructor in a CCW instructor

Must make donation of $250 to House of Peace

If he violates any of these orders, he will have to serve 180 days in jail.

The case against his daughter, Katie Dunham, who was assisting with the class, was dismissed. She was indicted last year on a negligent homicide charge.

