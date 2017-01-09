Man in custody after OTR soup kitchen shooting left 1 dead, 1 critically hurt

Cincinnati police said a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a double shooting at Our Daily Bread on Race Street Monday morning.

Robert Jacobs, 43, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting was reported about 8:40 a.m., said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability.

Police said hr entered the building and shot two people who were at the charity.

The male victim, 28-year-old Deante Mattocks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her identity has not yet been released.

Gene Sherrod said he was inside when Jacobs shot the victims.

"Then I saw the guy down, then after then he went rambling shooting, then I fell on the ground," Sherrod said.

Guests said they are worried about the lasting effect of the shooting.

"I'm disgusted because we need this place here. Even though they might want to shut it down over the years that it's been here nothing like this has ever happened," Ron Carter said.

Our Daily Bread is a shelter that opens daily weekdays at 8:30 a.m. Hot meals are provided weekday mornings.

"This incident was believed to have been caused by a domestic dispute between the shooter and his victims," read a statement posted to Our Daily Bread's website.

The charity will be closed for a few days to "re-group as a staff and work with the police and security experts to increase our building safety," they said.

The organization said once it re-opens, it will work with local trauma teams and the police to ensure that guests, volunteers and staff receive the support they need to process the incident.

Copyright 2016 WXIX. All rights reserved.