PHOTOS: Springboro police looking to reunite owners with stolen valuables

Two people are in custody following a rash of vehicle thefts last week.

Springboro Police said they received numerous reports of items being stolen from cars parked outside at night. The thefts happened on the east side of the community.

On Saturday evening, police stopped and arrested two people during a traffic stop, which led to a search warrant being conducted at a Springboro home Sunday night. Devon Spencer, 21, and Michael Difatta, 22, were booked into the Warren County Jail. Police said they admitted to walking through neighborhoods during the overnight hours and stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

Springboro Police said approximated 300 items were recovered, including GPS Units, women's purses, credit cards, gift cards, clothing, knives, laptop, cell phones, CD's and movies, identifications, wallets, and other personal property.

Officials said they believe all of the stolen property was recovered, but getting it identified and returned to the proper owners will take some time.

Investigators say it's possible that a number of people did not report the incidents. They're encouraging everyone who feels their vehicle was broken into while parked and unlocked to contact them as soon as possible. You can call 937-748-0611 and request that an officer respond and take a report.

Springboro Police are also reminding residents to remove valuables from their vehicles when parked outside and ensure the vehicle is locked at all times.

