VIDEO: Cincy Zoo red pandas pick winner in Alabama-Clemson game

Adorable red pandas at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens made their pick for Monday night's CFP National Championship Game between Alabama and Clemson.

The red pandas made their pick by getting cozy with either an Alabama Crimson Tide-themed box or a Clemson Tigers-themed box.

One of the red pandas approaches both boxes by sniffing them, but ends up becoming fascinated by the elephant trunk of the Alabama Crimson Tide-themed box. The other red panda just decides to open the Crimson Tide box and get inside.

You can watch the red pandas make their pick in the video above. Mobile users can also watch the video here.

