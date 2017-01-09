Independence home destroyed in fire

Crews on scene in the 300 block of Sterling Drive (FOX19 NOW)

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Independence Monday.

Officials said a passerby spotted smoke coming from the Sterling Drive home around 11:15 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters at the scene said they have not yet made contact with the homeowners.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.