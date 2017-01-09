XU rises, UC steady in new rankings

"Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said flatly during a White House news conference Wednesday.Full Story >
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.Full Story >
In several interviews this week, the president has forged new positions on topics ranging from NATO to Chinese currency manipulation.Full Story >
The tales of Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page - none of whom still work for Trump - have created a steady drip of allegations that have clouded Trump's early presidency and raised persistent questions about his judgment.Full Story >
