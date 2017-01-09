XU rises, UC steady in new rankings

The Xavier basketball team climbed one spot in Monday's new AP rankings.

The Musketeers, coming off a win over St. John's, rose from 16th to 15th in the country and will play third-ranked Villanova on Tuesday night.

UC, who beat Houston on Saturday night, remains 22nd in the country.

Here are teams of regional interest:

6. UK

14. Louisville

15. Xavier

22. UC

Receiving votes:

Dayton

Indiana

