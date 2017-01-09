Police: Driver flees after running stolen car into Bond Hill building

Police: Driver flees after running stolen car into Bond Hill bui - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Posted by Kim Schupp, Digital Content Producer
BOND HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Police are searching for a driver  they said crashed a stolen car into a building in Bond Hill on Monday.

According to police, they were called to Langdon Farm and Reading Road for a report of a car into a building.

When police arrived, they found the car, but no one was inside.

There is no word on any injuries.

