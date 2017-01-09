Cincinnati Zoo to welcome first baby hippo in 75 years

This ultrasound image shows the spine and the ribs of the baby hippo. (Photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

Zoo scientists and animal staff captured the first ever ultrasound image of a Nile hippo fetus last week, confirming that 17-year-old Bibi is pregnant. (Photo provided by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that 17-year-old Bibi the Nile hippo is pregnant.

Zoo scientist and animal staff captured the first ever ultrasound image of a Nile hippo last week.

Bibi and her male companion, 35-year-old Henry, started breeding at the new Hippo Cove in July 2016, according to the zoo. Bibi's baby will be the first Nile hippo calf born at the Cincinnati Zoo in more than 75 years.

In anticipation of the baby Nile hippo, reproductive physiologists, led by Dr. Jessye Wojtusik, from the Zoo’s Center for Conservation & Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) began to perform weekly ultrasounds in August.

Dr. Wojtusik said they can see the spine and the beating heart of the baby.

Keepers used "positive reinforcement," primarily Bibi’s favorite foods, to condition the 3,200-pound hippo to stand in a certain location, lean against a gate and stay still during ultrasound procedures.

“Hippos are generally known for being very difficult to train and many folks were skeptical that we would be able to pull this off,” said Dr. Wojtusik, regarding the ultrasound.

Dr. Wojtusik said Bibi came to Cincinnati with a very solid background in training from her keepers at the St. Louis Zoo, which made it easier for the team to develop the ultra sound behavior with her.

Bibi is expected to be due sometime in March. She will likely deliver in her indoor pool, the zoo said in a news release.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.