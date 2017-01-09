Did you get a drone for Christmas? Here's what you need to know

That new drone you received for the holidays could leave you on the hook for a fortune in fines and damages, if you don't know the rules.

Three million drones were purchased in the United States last year—with more than 1.2 million—given as holiday gifts.

Drones that are over .55 pounds must be registered. If your drone is under 55 pounds, you can register easily online and it costs $5. The registration is good for three years.



If you don't register, operators can face big fines, according to the FAA.

There is also strict rules about where you can fly the drones and altitude limits, too.

To register your drone and learn more, visit knowbeforeyoufly.org.

