Hope for Henry: Loveland boy needs life-saving kidney transplant

Life-saving transplants can cost anywhere from $100,000 dollars to nearly $1 million. A family in Loveland is seeking volunteers to assist with fundraising activities that will help with transplant-related expenses.

Henry is the son of Elizabeth and Greg Rogers. Born in 2016, Henry was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease. The doctors at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio have recommended a life-saving kidney transplant.

An estimated $70,000 will be needed to cover the out of pocket expenses of the family to give Henry this life saving operation.

You find out more information here, and you can also stay up to date on Henry's progress through his Facebook page.



