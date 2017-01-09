Lawsuit accuses St. Elizabeth Medical Center and others of fraud

At least two Northern Kentucky men are suing Saint Elizabeth Medical Center and others claiming the hospital and its affiliates “placed patients on kidney dialysis that was not medically necessary or appropriate for the sole reason to maximize net income for the dialysis centers,” according to the lawsuit.

Other defendants include Kumar Dialysis L.L.C., Alvaro A. Ryes, M.D. Divita Dialysis Centers were also named.

The lawsuit claims the “Plaintiff suffered severe distress and anguish so serious and of a nature that no reasonable man or woman would be expected to endure.”

"I was floored. I was like, wait a minute. I was feeling fine," said 52-year-old Billy Ray Sexton after learning he had to undergo Dialysis treatment following a routine checkup for diabetes.

"I didn't have time to get a second opinion. I mean he was very pursuant and persistent about it. He said you've got to go," Sexton said.

The class action lawsuit was filed by Deters Law Offices in Independence, KY.

