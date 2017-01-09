Officials warn of Hamilton Utilities Department scam

A Hamilton Utilities customer reported that they were approached at their residence by a person claiming to represent the City of Hamilton Utilities Department.

The person wanted entry into the customer's home claiming he was there to investigate a natural gas leak that the home owner was not aware of. This person could not be easily identified as a City of Hamilton employee.

Attempts to impersonate a City of Hamilton employee to gain entry into a residence are a scam and unlawful.

The city's Utilities Department said their representatives will be in white vans and/or pickup trucks that are marked with the wording "Grid One" on it, or one of their other vehicles which will be marked with the "City of Hamilton" emblem or say " City of Hamilton Utilities Dept."

In addition, all city employees will have a City of Hamilton name badge, either immediately visible or presented upon request.

You can call the City of Hamilton Utilities Customer Service Division at 785-7100 to verify a employee is at your residence.

If you suspect an individual of impersonating a city official, do not permit them entry into your home, and call 911 or the non-emergency line at 513-785-1300 immediately.

