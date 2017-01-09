Cincinnati man posts video of man overdosing online to raise awareness

A disturbing video of a local man overdosing on drugs in a parking lot is going viral. It has 180,000 views and counting.

Sean Abernathy posted the video online. He said that he was working in a business off of Seymour Avenue Thursday when he saw a car drive by and suddenly stop.

He said that it looked like the people inside the car were violently arguing, so he started recording on his phone and approached the car.

When he got close to the vehicle, Abernathy said that he saw the driver losing consciousness. The man was turning blue and purple.

[WARNING: This video contains images that may be graphic and disturbing to some viewers]

Abernathy told another witness to call 911.

Cincinnati police confirm that officers and paramedics came to the scene and revived the man. He has now been identified as Robert Gibson.



First responders took him to the hospital. Police have marked the report as an overdose.

Abernathy told FOX19 NOW that overdoses in his area are nothing new. He said that he sees them daily, which is why he kept recording the incident - to raise awareness.



"I'm tired of seeing it," Abernathy said.



Abernathy is taking his concerns to Facebook. He posted the video on his page, and it already has thousands of shares and hundreds of thousands of views.



"That's the only way we'll know how serious this drug is," Abernathy said. "It's the only way these kids will understand - please, do not do this."



The viral video made its way to one of Gibson's relatives. She said that she is still in shock.



"Oh my gosh, I can't believe it. It scared me to death," the relative, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. "I felt like I was watching him die right in front of my eyes. "



The family member told FOX19 NOW that she is glad the video is out there because she wants people to pay more attention to what she calls the devastating drug problem.



"It's very tough. It's heartbreaking," the relative said. "It's ruining a lot of good families, I'll tell you that."



Both she and Abernathy are thankful that a life has been saved, but now they're hoping the video will make a difference.



"I'm not a hero, but I do want change. I'm tired of seeing it. This is every day," Abernathy said.

Gibson is in the Hamilton County Justice Center on two charges.

He is set to appear in court later this month.



The two people who were in the car with him were not mentioned in the police report.

