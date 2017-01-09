Westwood residents want the city to fix deteriorating street

Some residents in Westwood are fed up with a road in their neighborhood. They said each day it continues to deteriorate and has become dangerous for anyone passing by.

A drive down Nicholson Avenue is shaky and bumpy all the way through.

"I had to buy a truck to come down this road because my car had got damaged,” said Wilbur Worthen.

He has lived on this road for the past two years. He's said the potholes on the street has caused flat tires, torn up mufflers and has even shattered windows.

However, a damaged car is not his biggest concern.

"We had a kid last year that broke their arm, riding in the street. They were riding their bike and with the potholes being so big, they fell and broke their arm," Worthen said.

Repairing this road is not a quick fix. Nicholson Avenue is a private street.

The Vice Mayor David Mann said that it isn’t clear who the owner of the street is. Although city leaders said they would like to help the residents in Westwood.

They said there is not much they can do.

"In the city of Cincinnati there are 300 private streets. This particular street would require an expenditure of $300,000 to be brought up to our standards and legally it's not our responsibility." Mann said.

Mann added if the city were to accept Nicholson Avenue as a city street, the city would have to take additional property from some residents to widen the road and sidewalks in order to meet city codes.

Residents would also have to foot the $300,000 bill through an annual assessment.

"It's a terrible challenge for the homeowners. I feel great sympathy for them. We're trying to look at a solution that would be fair to them,” said Mann.

However, some residents say pulling money from their pocketbooks isn't fair.

"It shouldn't just be on the residents. Since we are tax payers. We have to pay the same taxes that everyone else in the city pays. The city has been collecting our tax dollars for years. I'm like where's it at. I mean give us some help that's all we're asking for,” said Worthen.

Mann told FOX19 NOW there are about 40 residents who live on the private street, so they would have to pull together to pay for the repairs if they agree to the assessment.

The city will meet again in the next two weeks. Several residents said they plan to attend the meeting to hopefully resolve this issue.

