Man could face charges for frozen zombie Facebook prank

A man could possibly face charges after he posted pictures to Facebook with zombie decorations frozen in a pond. He said it was just a joke for his friends.

Dustin Smith told FOX19 NOW it started with him cleaning up the pond area in his friends backyard.

"When I got over to the corner of the pond over here, I noticed that baby Jay had thrown a plastic fake foot of bones in the pond. It was frozen beneath the surface and it looked pretty neat, so I took a picture of it," he said. "So I told people, 'hey, I found a bone underwater in my friends pond,'"

Smith said they were hoping the joke would get them some likes for the zombie nativity scene, so they took it up a notch.

"And then we got the bright idea of busting a hole in the ice here and sliding that head underneath the ice and taking a picture of it, and we were like, now we found more of the body," he said.

The joke continued as he told friends he went cold weather camping at East Fork Lake, but someone didn't realize it was a joke and called for help.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources got involved.

They DNR told FOX19 NOW, "Currently ODNR law enforcement is working with the local prosecutor on potential charges. At this time, the case remains under investigation."

"Dustin was having some fun messing with a couple of gullible friends that he has," owner of the zombie nativity scene and Dustin's friend Jasen Dixon said.

"I learned from my lesson. I'm definitely not going to pull anything for April Fools - that's for sure," Smith said.

