Butler Co. couple charged with animal cruelty after dog dies

A Butler County couple is facing criminal charges because of the poor condition of their pets.

The Butler County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the dog contacted the Monroe Family Pet Clinic and asked them to put it down.

The vet contacted the rescue group Joseph's Legacy to investigate what led to the dog's poor condition. Unfortunately, it did not survive the night at the hospital.

Rosemary Verge, 63, and 68-year-old David Verge are charged with animal cruelty.

The sheriff said the couple was not in good health themselves, but could have gotten the dog help.

The county removed a second dog from their home. FOX19 NOW was told that dog is doing well.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19.

