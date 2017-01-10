2 shot in Colerain Twp, drive to Mt Healthy gas station for help

Police from Mt. Healthy and Colerain Township are investigating a double shooting early Tuesday.

Officers responded to 4 a.m. reports of a man found shot in the abdomen and a woman shot in the neck inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Speedway gas station in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Mt. Healthy, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

The car also has a bullet hole, emergency dispatches indicate.

Police are loading the car involved in the double shooting onto a tow truck @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/5LvffiUHrT — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) January 10, 2017

Initially, police said they were not sure if the suspects were inside or outside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

About 5 a.m., they said over a police radio that surveillance video from the gas station indicates someone got into the car there and then it traveled to Ashley Woods apartments nearby in the 2300 block of Walden Glen Circle in Colerain Township.

The man who got into the car had the driver and his female passenger drive around the complex over to an area near the leasing office, where at least two suspects fired into the vehicle, police said a preliminary investigation concluded.

The female victim got out of the car and ran away from the scene, and they saw her and kept shooting at her, according to initial emergency dispatches. She was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery.

The male shooting victim's condition was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

