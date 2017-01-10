Authorities hope to re-energize investigation into unsolved death of Brown Co. mom

Authorities in Brown County are re-energizing the investigation into the killing of Brittany Stykes.

Law enforcement officials released details into the steps being made to reinforce the investigation at a press conference Tuesday morning.

"For the last three and a half years, this case has plagued the community, the law enforcement in this community, but most of all Brittany's family," said Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Zac Corbin. "This case has remained a priority that entire time."

Commander John Burke, with the Brown County Drug & Major Crimes Task Force, will lead the investigation for the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office is partnering with the Brown County Prosecutor's Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Crime Stoppers.

"The key here is to understand where we are in this case and how we are going to move forward," said Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis."We're going to do our absolute best to ensure we give them closure in this case."

Officials are encouraging anyone who may know anything about what happened that day, to contact Crime Stoppers. The tipsters will remain anonymous.

"We know that somebody out there knows what happened to Brittany," said Corbin. "Give this family they answer they need."

It's been more than three years since Brittany Stykes died, and her killer remains at large.

The 22-year-old mother was shot and killed along with her 17-week unborn child on U.S. 68 in Brown County the night of Aug. 28, 2013.

Stykes was found in the front seat of her Jeep. Her 14-month-old daughter, Aubree, in the back seat was shot in the head but survived.

"This is a case that cries out for justice," said Ellis. "If you know something, please contact us, we want to bring closure to this family."

Stykes' parents tell us they hope to soon have closure and peace.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040. You can also send a message to CINTIP. Type in Crimes, followed by your information.

