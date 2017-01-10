Snowiest city in America

We have the snowiest city in the U.S. and it’s no stranger to the honor.

Copenhagen, New York took the snowiest title last year and it’s doing it again. The area got 325 inches of snow in 2014.

Residents actually love it but newbies say it takes a while getting used to it all.

The small town of 800 people is also hoping to cash in on the top honor, which would help to promote snowmobile businesses.

