Bomb threat closes Anderson High

Anderson High School is shut down amid a bomb threat investigation Tuesday morning.

Hamilton County deputies were called to the school on Forest Road about 6:13 a.m. to investigate a reported bomb threat, dispatchers said.

Shortly after, school officials announced the delay in a Tweet and then elaborated in a statement:

Today, January 10th, Anderson HS will operate on a 2-hr delay. — Anderson High School (@AndersonRedskin) January 10, 2017

Just before 9 a.m., school officials shut the building down for the rest of the day to give authorities more time to investigate.

"This morning (Jan. 10), Forest Hills School District received an anonymous bomb threat targeting Anderson High School.

"The (Hamilton County) Sheriff Department and administrators were notified and currently, administrators are working to examine classrooms, offices and hallways in Anderson High School thoroughly," the statement reads. "Students who already have arrived at school have been moved to safe areas.

"As always, student safety and well-being are our utmost priority. We will continue to inform families about our progress to secure Anderson."

