Police donate vacation money for officer whose bagpipes were stolen

Stephen Watt, a member of the Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guard, played his bagpipes last month on FOX19 NOW after they were recovered. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)

The local police union established a vacation fund this week for a member of a local honor guard unit whose bagpipes were recently stolen as a way to thank him for all he does for the law enforcement community.

Mariemont Police Officer Stephen Watt's bagpipes, uniform, momentos, badge and off-duty handgun were stolen out of his car late last month while he and his children were at Playhouse in the Park in Mount Adams.

Watt, a member of the Hamilton County Police Association Honor Guard, has tirelessly played hymns and other music on his beloved bagpipes at countless police funerals over the years.

He played so long during the miles-long procession for fallen Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim in June 2015, for instance, his colleagues feared he would collapse from exhaustion.

Watt's bagpipes and some of the stolen items have since been recovered, but his gun remains missing.

[Related story: Officer's stolen bagpipes recovered: 'I'm ecstatic']

The incident made the local law enforcement community realize how much they've come to depend on and appreciate it, said Sgt. Dan Hils, president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Hils said he opened the "Steve the Saint Account" Monday at the Cincinnati Police Credit Union and made the first $100 donation.

"When Steve had his bagpipes stolen we saw the entire Hamilton County Law Enforcement community engage. All of us had seen the selfless acts, funeral after funeral, benefits, memorials, and other ceremonies. Steve never says no!" Hils posted to the "Support The Blue in Cincy" Facebook page Tuesday morning.

"Once Steve's bagpipes were recovered, we were all reassured. We knew when we needed him, our saint would be there again and again. I was ready to lead an effort to raise money for the finest set of bagpipes this side of Scotland.

"The bagpipes being recovered was meant to be, but I believe so was the entire incident. It gave us a chance to pause and comprehend the gift that has been given to our law enforcement community in Steve Watt.

"I asked Steve to meet me for lunch. My question was; where to do want to go on vacation? Steve's only answer was "I was meant to do this, it is my way to serve". I believe it is our time to thank this gentle person of service.

"An account has been established at the Cincinnati Police Credit Union. The account is titled "Steve the Saint Account". I will find out a destination that Steve and his lovely wife would enjoy and he will be dispatched there, hopefully with some spending money.

"The first $100 donation has been made. I challenge my brothers and sisters to match or exceed that."

The fund also is Hils' way of paying it back.

Last year, a similar fund was established for him at the credit union after his 18-year-old daughter, Meghan, died from congenital heart failure.

Police challenged each other on Facebook to donate $100 to help him pay off thousands in medical bills and funeral expenses - and to purchase a grave monument.

[Related story: Police help grieving FOP leader pay daughter's medical, funeral costs]

Checks can be made payable to "Steve the Saint Account" at Cincinnati Police Credit Union, 959 W. 8th St., Cincinnati OH 45203.

Credit union members can call to make an auto transfer: 513-381-2677.

Checks or cash also can be dropped off at the local Fraternal Order of Police Hall at 1900 Central Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH 45214. Hils said he will make sure the money is deposited in the vacation fund.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.