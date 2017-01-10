CVG celebrates 70 years

There's a big birthday party being planned right now at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

CVG turned 70 on Tuesday.

The first commercial flight, on an American Airlines DC-3 from Cleveland, Ohio, landed at the airport January 10, 1947, at 9:53 a.m. A Delta Airlines flight followed moments later.

Here's a look back now at the airport through the decades:

1943: Groundbreaking for a military practice field

1947: First commercial flight (American Airlines from from Cleveland)

1960: First jet service (Delta Convair 880)

1974: Expansion to 3 terminals

1977: Comair begins service with 3 flights

1984: DHL first opens its cargo hub

1988: Enterprise arrived

1994: $500 million hub expansion opens

2005: Delta went into bankruptcy in September, resulting in a large reduction at CVG, eliminating most early-morning and night flights

2009: New security addition opens

2012: Terminal & Concourse A remodel paves way for more carriers

2017: Southwest joins Frontier & Allegiant as 3rd low-cost carrier

Since 2013, Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines have been expanding at CVG, giving local travelers low fares without having to commute to Dayton, Louisville or Indianapolis. These fares are often 75% less than other airlines at CVG.

On January 4, 2017, Southwest Airlines announced it would begin service to CVG, offering a total of 8 peak daily departures. On weekdays, 5 daily flights will be destined for Southwest's largest operation at Chicago–Midway, while only 4 will be offered on weekends. The other 3 flights will go to Baltimore

Several additional flights for American Airlines and US Airlines are expected to launch at CVG in 2017.

