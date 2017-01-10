Remodeling 2017: Advice from the experts

Remodeling in 2017! Advice from expert and professional Interior Designer Amy Youngblood from Amy Youngblood Interiors:

-Start Early! With the real estate market still hot, good contractors of all types, architects and interior designers are very busy. Hence, the sooner you line them up, the sooner your project will be complete.

-Utilize the services of an Interior Designer. While an “Interior Designer” might sound expensive, a good one can help you make the right choices more quickly and correctly while preventing expensive mistakes long-term.

-Have a realistic budget. Remodeling always costs more than one thinks. Know that if you want that fabulous counter top, you may have to cut back on the tile or visa versa. Also, if you want the work done “right”, going with the cheapest contractor or provider is often a mistake. Remember the old adage: “You get what you pay for!”

-Collect images of things you love and give you inspiration. Certain items can lead as a priority in your project and define your overall “look." This will expedite the time frame in making your selections.

-Have an organized “ordering and lead time” schedule. This is really where an interior designer can help. Nothing slows up a big project more than items than arrive late to a job. Knowing “what's” and “when’s" to order specific items will expedite the flow of your remodeling project.

-Finally! Work with people you like and trust! Check their referrals! These people are going to be in your home for months, so simply feeling comfortable with their interpersonal skills and personalities is important.

