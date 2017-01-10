Commonwealth Bistro: Sumac Brined Pork Chop

Sumac Brined Pork Chop with Winter Green Kimchi, Red Wheat Berry, and Miso Butter

1. Kimchi: Kimchi is produced in house at Commonwealth Bistro but you can buy or make your own. Made with collard greens and red chili paste

Allow to ferment naturally.

2. Wheat Berry: Carriage House Farms red winter wheat berry. Simmer with aromatics.

3. Pork Chop: Pork Chop is dry brined with Sumac. Sumac is an indigenous spice. Pork Chop is then cooked Sous-vide at 132.5 degrees. Sous-vide is a water bath cooking process that holds consistent temperature for an hour.

4. Plate dish.

