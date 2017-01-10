'Golden Girls' is coming to Hulu next month

Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-04-12 19:53:05 GMT
An Egyptian criminal court has sentenced a rights lawyer to 10 years in prison and five years of house arrest and a social media ban for using Facebook to "destabilize the general order" and "harm national unity...Full Story >
Wednesday, April 12 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-04-12 07:42:23 GMT
Images of a bloodied passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight drew widespread condemnation in China following a report by a witness that the man said he was targeted because he was Chinese.Full Story >
Stock up on some cheesecake!
All 180 episodes of "Golden Girls" are coming to Hulu.
The site has acquired the streaming rights for all seven seasons. The show features Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and their adventures as roommates living in Miami, Florida.
You can start binge-watching on February 13, otherwise known as "Galentine's Day."
Although not well enough to return to school, the 8-year-old niece of pop star Britney Spears did get the chance to treat her class to a special visit. “It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats,” writes Jamie Lynn Spears, mother of Maddie Spears-Aldridge. “It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened.” Jamie Lynn, the sister of Britney Spears, wrote the message on Instagram Tuesday. “We are s...Full Story >
