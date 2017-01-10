'Golden Girls' is coming to Hulu next month

Images of a bloodied passenger being forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight drew widespread condemnation in China following a report by a witness that the man said he was targeted because he was Chinese.

Digital titans like Facebook and Google have a peculiar role in internet privacy, as personal data is now open to share and sell by internet service providers.

Facebook and Google's role in the battle for internet privacy

A teen's joke effort on Twitter to win a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's may become the platform's most retweeted post of all time.

An Egyptian criminal court has sentenced a rights lawyer to 10 years in prison and five years of house arrest and a social media ban for using Facebook to "destabilize the general order" and "harm national unity and social peace.".

"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

Stock up on some cheesecake!

All 180 episodes of "Golden Girls" are coming to Hulu.

The site has acquired the streaming rights for all seven seasons. The show features Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and their adventures as roommates living in Miami, Florida.

You can start binge-watching on February 13, otherwise known as "Galentine's Day."

You will see the biggest gift will be from us when The #GoldenGirls comes to Hulu 2/13. Thank you for being a friend. pic.twitter.com/vP7kAr0Eum — hulu (@hulu) January 7, 2017

