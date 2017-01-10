'Golden Girls' is coming to Hulu next month - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

'Golden Girls' is coming to Hulu next month

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Stock up on some cheesecake!

All 180 episodes of "Golden Girls" are coming to Hulu.

The site has acquired the streaming rights for all seven seasons. The show features Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, and their adventures as roommates living in Miami, Florida.

You can start binge-watching on February 13, otherwise known as "Galentine's Day."

