Emergency road aid given to Fort Wright

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday, January 9, 2017, that they will provide the City of Fort Wright with the money to repair the road slide on Fort Henry Drive.

The City will receive $40,000 dollars in emergency funds to repair Fort Henry Drive, just east of Pickett Drive.

There is no time frame stated on when the road work will begin.

The city will be responsible for all the repairs on Fort Henry Drive.

