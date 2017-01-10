Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road to close for water main installatio - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road to close for water main installation

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
SOUTH LEBANON, OH (FOX19) -

Work crews will begin installing a water main as part of the Riverside Subdivision development starting next week, which means they will need to close Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road.

Starting on Monday, January16, 2017, crews will close Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road from just west of Turtlecreek Road in the Village of South Lebanon.

The road will be closed for two days, as long as the weather permits them to get the work completed.

The detour for the closure will be to use Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road to Columbia Road to Kingsview Drive to Turtlecreek Road.

