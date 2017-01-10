Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road to close for water main installation

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.

Work crews will begin installing a water main as part of the Riverside Subdivision development starting next week, which means they will need to close Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road.

Starting on Monday, January16, 2017, crews will close Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road from just west of Turtlecreek Road in the Village of South Lebanon.

The road will be closed for two days, as long as the weather permits them to get the work completed.

The detour for the closure will be to use Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road to Columbia Road to Kingsview Drive to Turtlecreek Road.

For more information go here or contact the Village at (513) 494-2296.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.