Recipes: Broccoli salad & Cabbage and smoked sausage skillet

Broccoli salad

4 cups of broccoli- cut in small, bite-size pieces

4-5 cups of cauliflower- cut in small, bite-size pieces

1 cup onion- chopped

1 lb. bacon- cut up, fried and drained

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese- shredded

Dressing:

¾ cup sour cream

¾ cup Miracle Whip

½ cup white sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

In a large mixing bowl combine broccoli, cauliflower, onion, bacon and cheese. Set aside. Mix dressing ingredients in order given and pour over vegetable mixture. Mix well and refrigerate for 2-4 hours before serving.

Cabbage and Smoked Sausage Skillet Meal

½ head green cabbage (8-9 cups)- coarsely chopped

1 cup onion- chopped

2 large baking potatoes- peeled & cubed

1 cup red pepper- chopped

¼ cup fresh parsley- minced

½ lb, bacon- chopped, fried & pulled from drippings to drain (reserve drippings)

4 smoked sausage links (approximately 5 inches long)- fried or grilled separately

salt & pepper to taste

Cut up and fry bacon. Spoon out fried bacon and place on paper towel to drain. Leave bacon drippings in the skillet to use for frying meal. On medium heat, add cabbage & onion and sauté for 10-12 minutes. Add cubed potatoes & fresh parsley and sauté an additional 15 minutes. Add chopped red pepper. Salt & pepper to taste and cook until cabbage & potatoes are soft. In a separate skillet or on the grill, cook smoked sausage until crispy and caramel-like on the outside of each link. Cut in pieces and add sausage and bacon to vegetable mixture. Serve immediately.