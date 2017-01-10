Production halted after explosion, fire at NKY candy factory

Production was halted after an explosion and fire at Perfetti Van Melle Co. Tuesday morning.

Mike Frominos, the Northern Kentucky Fire PIO, confirmed it happened in a silo, where sugar builds up. The fire basically blew itself out, he said.

No injuries were reported, but there are damages to the building.

A company spokeswoman said production will resume with second shift at about 3 p.m. No word yet on cause of fire.

Perfetti Van Melle makes several candies, including Mentos, Airheads and various types of chewing gum.

This is not the first time crews have responded to a similar incident at the candy factory. In December 2015, fire officials said dust from sugar in the silo likely sparked an explosion and fire. No one was hurt in that incident.

