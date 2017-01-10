Prosecutor: Our Daily Bread shooting suspect was 'jilted lover'

The man accused of opening fire at Our Daily Bread appeared before a judge Tuesday morning.

Bond was set at $2.5 million for Robert Jacobs, 43. He was taken into custody shortly after Monday morning's shooting on Race Street.

Police said he entered the building and shot two people who were at the charity. Deante Mattocks, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The man that he shot suffered a severed spine and dropped immediately," said a Hamilton County prosecutor. "He then searched through the business to find the woman hiding behind the desk and fired shots through that desk. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and crawled outside."

A female victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Court records identify her as Margaret G. White.

"Unfortunately, he made a real horrible mistake," said Ronald Jacobs. Ronald says he is Robert's identical twin brother.

Not everyone agreed.

"Cincinnati Police spoke to me this morning, indicating savage and ruthless targeting behavior that the defendant participated in," said a Hamilton County prosecutor.

Ronald said Robert was talented, creative and even owned his own business before getting addicted to drugs and becoming homeless.

"My brother had never been violent, he'd never been that type of guy at all," said Ronald.

Ronald said Robert had been in a relationship with the female victim.

"He was in love with her," said Ronald.

During the arraignment, prosecutors called Robert a "jilted lover in a love triangle."

Ronald believes Robert was jealous of a possible relationship between the two victims.

"We're only human, and all humans make mistakes," said Ronald.

Prosecutors said Robert purchased the gun 24 hours before the shooting, and that he admitted to researching law at the downtown library prior to the incident to know what penalties he was going to face.

Robert Jacobs is charged with murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. The case is set to go to a grand jury on January 19.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.