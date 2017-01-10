Colerain Police looking to identify credit card thief

Police are searching for a man accused of using someone else's credit cards.

Colerain Police said the victim reported the theft of several items from a vehicle on January 4. A short time later, one of the victim's credit cards was used at an ATM in North College Hill to withdraw cash.

If you recognize the man or the vehicle in the surveillance photos, you're asked to call Colerain Police at (513) 385-7504 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

