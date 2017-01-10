Crime Stoppers: Wanted man could be in Covington - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Crime Stoppers: Wanted man could be in Covington

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

The US Marshals Office is searching for a man wanted in Kentucky.

Michael S. Harney, 49, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation out of the Eastern District of Kentucky, according to Crime Stoppers.

He has previous convictions for drugs and probation violations.

Officials said Harney is known to frequent Covington.

He's described as a white male, 5'10" and 170 lbs. 

