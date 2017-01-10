Photos released of NKY motel robbery suspects

Police have released surveillance photos showing two men accused in an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 on Winning Colors Drive around 9:30 p.m. on December 28.

The two men walked into the lobby, one armed with a handgun, ordering the employee to "just be cool and just do what I say," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

One of the suspects ordered the employee to put the money in a plastic bag being held by the other.



If you have any information on who the suspects are, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at (859) 334-2175.

