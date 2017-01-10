Photos released of NKY motel robbery suspects - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Photos released of NKY motel robbery suspects

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Boone County Sheriff's Office) (Boone County Sheriff's Office)
(Boone County Sheriff's Office) (Boone County Sheriff's Office)
(Boone County Sheriff's Office) (Boone County Sheriff's Office)
RICHWOOD, KY (FOX19) -

Police have released surveillance photos showing two men accused in an armed robbery.

The incident happened at the Motel 6 on Winning Colors Drive around 9:30 p.m. on December 28.

The two men walked into the lobby, one armed with a handgun, ordering the employee to "just be cool and just do what I say," according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

One of the suspects ordered the employee to put the money in a plastic bag being held by the other.
 
If you have any information on who the suspects are, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040 or the Boone County Sheriff's Office at (859) 334-2175.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly