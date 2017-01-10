6 injured in explosion at power plant in Adams County

A FOX19 NOW viewer submitted this photo of the explosion aftermath.

Six people were injured in an explosion at a power plant in Adams County Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews responded to the J.M. Stuart Station around 1:10 p.m. The plant was evacuated and all workers accounted for, according to Dayton Power and Light, the utility service company that owns plant.

The victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The power plant is located on US 52 between Manchester and Aberdeen. It sits near the banks of the Ohio River about 60 miles East of Cincinnati.

Dayton Power and Light tweeted they are "working to confirm details regarding the incident."

A man who claimed to work at the power plant posted a live video on Facebook shortly after the explosion.

“Don’t know what happened as of now. Something exploded, blowed half the building apart," said Brandom Hamilton. "Don’t know what. But as far as we know, pretty much everybody’s accounted for."

There were no power outages as a result of the explosion. The company said this particular plant produces the electricity and then sells it to other companies who then distribute it to individual households and businesses.

