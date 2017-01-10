Cincinnati's Adrien Broner to fight at Cintas Center in February

Floyd Mayweather Jr. joined Adrien Broner Tuesday to announce the fight that will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the Cintas Center on Xavier University's campus. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Joe Danneman)

Cincinnati native and former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (32-2, 24 KOs) will return to his hometown to battle Adrian Granados (18-4-2, 12 KOs) in February.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. joined Broner Tuesday to announce the fight that will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the Cintas Center on Xavier University's campus.

Mayweather on Broner's recent year of out of the ring problems: "Just a minor setback for a great comeback." — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 10, 2017

Broner will be making his return to the ring for the first time since April 2016 when he defeated Ashley Theophane by TKO in the 9th round in Washington D.C.

Broner was stripped of his Welterweight World Title just days before the fight for failing to make weight, but he paid Theophane so that the fight could go on.

Since that fight in April, Broner has been in and out of court for charges that include felonious assault and criminal robbery.

Mayweather and Broner taking questions. Mayweather said he brought Broner to his house recently to help him re-focus his life. pic.twitter.com/hhGNpxrR0V — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 10, 2017

The last time Broner fought in Cincinnati was in October 2015 when he defeated Khabib Allakhverdiev in the 12th round by TKO.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30.

The February fight is schedule to be air live on Showtime.

