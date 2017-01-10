Manhunt underway for suspect who shot worker at Blue Ash Smashburger

A victim is being treated at the hospital after being shot inside a Blue Ash Smashburger Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Mike Woeste)

The victim was reportedly shot in the Smashburger on Cornell Road. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Ben Katko)

A suspect is on the run after an employee was shot inside a Blue Ash Smashburger Tuesday, Blue Ash Police Sgt. Alison Schlie confirmed.

The shooting happened before 2:30 p.m. at the Smashburger on Cornell Road near Reed Hartman Highway, according to Hamilton County dispatch.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Joshua Abbott, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds. No word as to what position he held at the burger restaurant.

"We're working here to do our crime scene processing and take care of the things that we need to take care of here and find the people that are responsible for this," Schlie said. "The restaurant is not going to be open for business for the remainder of the day."

Abbott was transported immediately by the Blue Ash Fire Department for medical treatment. He's listed in critical, but stable condition.

Customer Elizabeth Mazzei saw the whole thing unfold.

"Some popping noises went off in the kitchen. Employees started running around. A tussle broke out between, I believe, the shooter and one of the employees. They wrestled into the dining room. He was moving towards the patio door. More shots went off...maybe five or six," she said.

Mazzei said she was just one of a few people inside eating when the whole shooting happened.

"You hear about these kind of things, and I'm hiding under this table thinking, 'Where's this guy going? Is he going to come back inside? Is he going to start aiming for more people,'" she said.

No word as to what lead up to the shooting.

The shooter is described as a male black, approximately six feet tall with a goatee, wearing brown Timberland style boots and a black skull cap.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, call the Blue Ash Police at 513-745-8555 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040,

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.