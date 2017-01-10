Reds add another potential bullpen arm

The Reds have added right-handed relief pitcher Louis Coleman in hopes of bolstering their bullpen in 2016.

Coleman, who has six years of Major League experience, pitched for the Dodgers last season and finished with a 4.69 ERA in 61 games.

The Reds signed Coleman to a minor league deal and have invited him to major league camp next month in Arizona.

The team also recently signed former closer Drew Storen to a one-year contract. Both pitchers will compete for spots at Spring Training in Goodyear.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.