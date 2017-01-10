UC to honor '92 Final Four team

Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.Full Story >
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.Full Story >
"Right now we're not getting along with Russia at all," Trump said flatly during a White House news conference Wednesday.Full Story >
