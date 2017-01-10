UC to honor '92 Final Four team

The team will be honored during the game against UConn on February 4th. (Photo: GoBEARCATS.com)

The 25th anniversary of the University of Cincinnati men’s basketball 1992 NCAA Final Four team will be celebrated next month at Fifth Third Arena.

The team will be honored during the game against UConn on Feb. 4.

Fans can meet members of the team and gather autographs two hours prior to tipoff in the fourth floor lobby of the Lindner Athletics Center next to Fifth Third Arena. Members of the squad also will be recognized during the game.

The 1991-92 team finished 29-5 overall, winning a share of the Great Midwest Conference regular-season crown and claiming the league’s tournament title before making the program’s sixth Final Four appearance.

