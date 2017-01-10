Reds Caravan dates and locations released

The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan is now set.



The yearly trip to Reds’ country kicks off Jan. 26 from the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum and will travel more than 3,300 miles with stops in five states over four days.

The four Caravan tours travel through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee providing fans with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff.

At each of the 17 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game.

For the second year in a row, the Reds Caravan will culminate with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall Jan. 29. The doors to the mall will open at 9 a.m. and a Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From Noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers.

The North Tour

Tour includes broadcaster Marty Brennaman; outfielder Scott Schebler; catcher Devin Mesoraco (Dayton only); minor league infielder

Blake Trahan; former Reds infielder/outfielder Dmitri Young; vice president, assistant GM Nick Krall (Thurs.-Sat.); FOX Sports Ohio host Brian Giesenschlag (Fri. & Sat. only); and mascot Gapper.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Columbus, Ohio (Polaris Fashion Place) - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: Lima, Ohio (Univ. of Northwestern Ohio Event Center) - 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Dayton, Ohio (National Museum of the U.S. Air Force) - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Hamilton, Ohio (Parrish Auditorium at Miami-Hamilton Univ.) - 3 p.m. to 5:30 pm

Sunday, Jan. 29: Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The South Tour

Tour includes broadcaster Jeff Piecoro; broadcaster Chris Welsh (excluding Nashville); manager Bryan Price; pitcher Tim Adleman; left fielder Adam Duvall (Louisville only); shortstop Zack Cozart (Nashville only); minor league pitcher Sal Romano; Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning; former Reds outfielder Austin Kearns (Lexington only); senior director, player development Jeff Graupe (Thurs-Sat.); and mascot Mr. Red.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Louisville, Ky. (Louisville Slugger Field) - 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: Nashville, Tenn. (CoolSprings Galleria) - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (6 p.m. - 8 p.m. CST)

Saturday, Jan. 28: Bowling Green, Ky. (Greenwood Mall) - 11 am to 1 p.m. (10 a.m. - Noon CST)

Saturday, Jan. 28: Lexington, Ky. (Fayette Mall) - 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29: Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The East Tour

Tour includes broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Kelch; president of baseball operations, general manager Dick Williams; outfielder Steve Selsky; pitcher Drew Storen; minor league catcher Chris Okey; Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis; and mascot Rosie Red.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Athens, Ohio (The Market on State) - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: Charleston, W.Va. (Charleston Town Center) - 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Parkersburg/Vienna, W.Va. (Grand Central Mall) - 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28: Ashland, Ky. (Fannin Motors) - 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29: Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The West Tour

Tour includes broadcaster Thom Brennaman (Thurs.- Sat. only); FOX Sports Ohio host Jim Day (Thurs.- Sat. only); catcher Tucker Barnhart; minor league second baseman Shed Long; Dayton Dragons catching coach and former Reds catcher Corky Miller; executive advisor to the CEO of the Reds Walt Jocketty (Thurs.-Sat.); Reds COO Phil Castellini; and mascot Mr. Redlegs.

Thursday, Jan. 26: Muncie, Ind. (Stoops Automotive) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27: Evansville, Ind. (Eastland Mall) - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (5 p.m. - 7 p.m. CST)

Saturday, Jan. 28: Bloomington, Ind. (College Mall) - 10 a.m. to Noon

Saturday, Jan. 28: Indianapolis, Ind. (Castleton Square Mall) - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29: Florence, Ky. (Caravan Finale at Florence Mall) - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional Caravan participants may be added to select tours. Caravan schedule is subject to change.

Seating is limited at all Caravan stops.

Autographs will be available on a first come, first served basis while time allows. No posed photographs. There may be restrictions on items celebrities can sign.

