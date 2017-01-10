Spotify offers President Obama a job

The streaming music service, Spotify, posted a position on its website for “President of Playlists.” (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Marc Nozell)

If President Obama wants a new career right away after he leaves the White House on January 20, there’s one company that’s looking to hire him.

The streaming music service, Spotify, posted a position on its website for “President of Playlists.”

It says the employee needs to “have at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation.”

It also calls for “someone with good team spirit, excellent work ethic, a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize.”

USA Today says, the offer comes after the President joked about waiting for a job at Spotify once he finishes his term.

